Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Gets an Action-Packed Overview Trailer

In just over a week’s time, we’ll be swinging once again with Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, but for the Nintendo Switch. And to commemorate the occasion, Nintendo has released a new overview trailer that gives you an idea of what DK and his friends can do throughout the game.

In this port of the hit 2014 Wii U release, you guide Donkey Kong and a group of his allies through danger-filled levels, all while attempting to stop Arctic invaders from taking over his island.

The trailer gives you a pretty good idea of what kind of platforming challenges you can expect throughout the game, from mine cart chases to boss battles. The trailer also provides an overview of those that will help you out, including Diddy Kong and his rocket pack; Dixie Kong and her helpful hair; and Cranky Kong and his DuckTales-esque cane pgo hop. (If you want, you can have a friend team up with you in two-player local co-op.)

Also joining the party is Funky Kong, a character exclusive to the Switch version. He can help get you through levels in a hurry, thanks to his special abilities. These include hovering, getting over spiked floors, and being able to roll for as long as he can, barreling any enemies he comes across. He also runs a local shop, in case you need to pick up any extra goods.

Here’s the official rundown for the game, straight from Nintendo:

“Barrel-blast into a critically acclaimed Donkey Kong adventure as this beloved franchise makes its Nintendo Switch debut with a banana-bunch of new features. Traverse islands packed with platforming perfection and nonstop action as the classic Kongs in the original game, or mix things up by playing the story as Funky Kong in new Funky Mode!

Arctic invaders have turned Donkey Kong Island into their personal frozen fortress, and it’s up to you to save the day. Play as Donkey Kong in Original Mode and team up with Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, and Cranky Kong — each with unique abilities — to overcome platforming challenges and frosty foes.

For a more accessible experience, start a game in Funky Mode to enjoy a range of gameplay updates and a new main-character option, spectacular surfing simian Funky Kong! His extra hearts and unique abilities make for a more relaxed gaming experience. And no matter which mode you choose, a wealth of collectibles and two-player co-op round out the fun!”

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze arrives on May 4 for Nintendo Switch. You can also play it now for the Wii U.