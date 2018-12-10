‘Doom’ Celebrates 25th Anniversary and Nintendo Switch Version Gets Patch With New Features

It’s hard to believe that Doom is a quarter of a decade old. The id Software classic that revolutionized the first-person shooter genre as we know it continues to be a favorite with fans and has a long-lasting legacy with the help of the newest games in the franchise, including the 2016 reboot and the forthcoming Doom Eternal.

To celebrate this occasion, Bethesda has released a new video that looks back at what Doom has done over the years from the mods to the robust fan community behind the games to its growth with that sweet, sweet chainsaw. You can watch that trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The publisher noted in its press release, “A quarter century has passed since Doom was released to the unsuspecting masses. More than two decades later the franchise has spawned multiple sequels, spin-off titles, films, comics, and cemented itself as part of the pop culture lexicon. Over the next year we’re celebrating twenty-five years of ripping and tearing. Twenty-five years of mods, gibs, guns, and the most passionate, unwavering, and ardent fan base this side of Phobos. Whether you cut your teeth in 1993 or if Doom (2016) was your first trip to Hell, we’re asking all Doom Slayers past, present, and future to unite in celebrating one of entertainment’s most iconic franchises.”

In addition, Bethesda has also introduced a new initiative that can earn players an exclusive skin for Eternal, which you can read about below.

“Fans can join up today at www.SlayersClub.com to receive the exclusive Zombie DOOM Slayer skin for DOOM Eternal when it launches. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks around how to participate in the Year of DOOM, including information on exclusive content, rewards, events, contests, and much more.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the developers at Panic Button have also announced a new patch for the Switch version of Doom, with performance improvements and the ability to capture gameplay on video. The patch is live now and you can read more about it in the tweet below.

Happy 25th Anniversary, @DOOM fans! We got you a little something – an update to DOOM for #NintendoSwitch with increased performance, and you can now add recent players to your Friend List. Oh – And video capture. 🎤💧 — Panic Button (Official) (@PanicButtonGame) December 10, 2018

Happy 25th anniversary, Doom! Let’s go for 25 more years (if we survive).

Doom is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Doom Eternal will also release for those platforms but doesn’t have a release date just yet.