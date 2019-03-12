‘DOOM’ Video Game Distances Itself From ‘DOOM: Annihilation’ Following Reveal Trailer

Today, Universal 1440 Entertainment revealed the first trailer of its upcoming direct-to-video DOOM movie dubbed DOOM: Annihilation. And, well, it didn’t look great, or at least that’s what its like-to-dislike ratio on YouTube suggests. At the moment of publishing, the trailer has over 8,2000 dislikes and just 653 likes.

That said, when asked by a fan what it thought of the new movie trailer, the Twitter account of the game’s official video game franchise (id Software/Bethesda) declined to give its take, and rather opted to distance itself.

We’re not involved with the movie. https://t.co/Du3wHSHk44 — DOOM (@DOOM) March 11, 2019

As you can see, there’s nothing condemning about the statement itself, but it’s quite clear that the video game brand isn’t thrilled to see the IP it shares being dragged through the ringer. And when you remember there’s a new DOOM game coming this year — DOOM: Eternal — it makes even more sense that it wants nothing to do with the movie.

Normally, you’d expect some type of cross-promotion, or at least a tweet for support. But there was nothing, just this seemingly passive aggressive disassociation.

DOOM: Annihilation is poised to release sometime later this year during the fall season. You can read more on the movie below:

“DOOM: Annihilation follows a group of space marines as they respond to a distress call from a base on a Martian moon, only to discover it’s been overrun by demonic creatures who threaten to create Hell on Earth.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you interested in seeing the new DOOM movie?

