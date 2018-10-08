New ‘DOOM’ Cyberdemon Statue Available To Pre-Order

Let’s admit it: your house is boring. But you know what could make it 5678x better? A DOOM cyberdemon statue. Luckily, that’s exactly what the collectibles experts over at Gaming Heads are offering with their latest piece.

Gaming Head’s new DOOM Cyberdemon statue has been revealed and is available for pre-order in three different forms: the regular, exclusive, and collective editions. All three will cost you $699.99 USD.

“Considered to be the most significant marker of success in the development of Argent-Organic research, the Cyberdemon is the flagship creation of the UAC’s Lazarus Project,” writes gaming Heads “The symbiotic union of a Baalgar demon found during the second Project Lazarus Manned Expedition and an Argent Accumulator, this beast is capable of withstanding so much punishment that the creature must be kept in permanent suspended animation.”

The DOOM: Cyberdemon Regular Edition is carefully cast in polystone resign and hand-painted by artisans. Its stands at approximately 19 inches tall, and is limited to 1,000 units.

Meanwhile, the DOOM: Cyberdemon Collective Edition Statue, which is only available at GamingHeads.com, is the same thing but features a light-up rocket launcher on the left arm and a light up Argent Accumulator on the right side of its chest. It’s limited to 500 units.

Lastly, there is the DOOM: Cyberdemon Collective Edition Statue, which is also only available at GamingHeads.com, and has notably been left bare and unpainted so you can paint it to your own liking. It is limited to only a mere 50 units.

Each DOOM: Cyberdemon Statue comes packed in a deluxe full-color box and features an individually hand-numbered base and a valid card that will allow you to purchase the same product number for previous and future DOOM statues if you validate your purchase.

The statues are expected to release sometime during Q2 2019. Each customer is limited to two of each statue only. In other words, you could have up to six of these badass dudes on your shelf next year. It will cost you a pretty penny, but you’ll be the envy of every DOOM fan, ever.