DOOM: The Dark Ages Director Says Upcoming DLC Is “Like a Sequel”

The director of DOOM: The Dark Ages has teased that the game’s upcoming DLC is far larger than many might be expecting. Roughly one year ago, the latest entry in the DOOM saga was released by id Software. Since then, not much has happened with the game, but the studio has continued to stress that it’s working on DLC for The Dark Ages that still hasn’t been unveiled. Now, in advance of it being shown off, the game’s director has indicated that the DLC will essentially be a completely new game.

Speaking during a recent live stream, DOOM: The Dark Ages director Huge Martin shared more of what can be anticipated from the DLC. Martin said that while id Software has been quiet about this new content, it has simply been because of its scale. He went on to say that the DLC is more akin to a sequel to The Dark Ages rather than a basic expansion. News of when this DLC would finally be revealed wasn’t said, but Martin urged viewers to continue being patient.

“It’s so big,” Martin said. “Look, guys, I know that it’s been ultimately a while since we shipped the main game and you’re waiting for the DLC, but just know that it’s freaking huge. It’s basically like a sequel. I mean, that’s what it feels like, it’s just ginormous.”

New Weapons Coming to DOOM: The Dark Ages

Outside of its scale, Martin did share a couple of smaller tidbits about the DLC for DOOM: The Dark Ages. For starters, he teased that it plays completely differently when compared to the main game. As such, the manner in which he was playing The Dark Ages on stream would differ wildly from how he would play the DLC.

Beyond this, Martin also said that there’s a new spear weapon that players will be able to use in The Dark Ages DLC. It’s not known exactly how this could work, but the weapon was revealed to function in tandem with a new leaping or dashing ability. Martin also made clear that this DLC will be incredibly difficult, which will give hardcore fans something to sink their teeth into.

Sadly, despite these new details, Martin indicated that the DLC isn’t going to be revealed imminently. As such, we might have to wait a few more months to see what is next for DOOM: The Dark Ages.

