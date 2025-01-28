DOOM: The Dark Ages Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

DOOM: The Dark Ages is one of the most anticipated games of 2025, especially now that Microsoft has revealed its May 15th release date and multiplatform launch. Many expected Xbox exclusivity, but DOOM: The Dark Ages is planned for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. One platform is notably absent, and amid other rumors and leaks regarding Xbox titles coming to additional platforms, Nintendo fans are hopeful about upcoming news regarding DOOM: The Dark Ages. The recent gameplay and story from the Xbox Developer Direct only fueled the hype for DOOM: The Dark Ages and Nintendo players have their fingers crossed that a recent leak is true.

While many games from Microsoft have been announced to come to other platforms and leaks pointing to even more, fans are speculating about the possibility of titles coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

According to the leak, Microsoft is planning to launch DOOM: The Dark Ages on Nintendo Switch 2. With so many titles, such as Halo: The Master Chief Collection, being leaked and rumored to come to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, many are not surprised by the possibility of DOOM: The Dark Ages coming to Nintendo Switch 2. However, another bit of news from this leak gives more insight.

The leaks suggest Microsoft hasn’t made this reveal of DOOM: The Dark Ages on Nintendo Switch 2 official because developers need permission from Nintendo to share announcements until the studio greenlights it. If this is true, it lines up perfectly with how Nintendo would do things. With a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct planned for April 2nd, Nintendo likely wants to handle any major announcements at that time.

Revealing upcoming third-party titles during the Direct would give Nintendo control and prevent others from stealing the thunder. It would also allow Nintendo to control the narrative and showcase the power of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Obviously, fans should take this with a grain of salt. There is no official confirmation DOOM: The Dark Ages will be released on the Nintendo Switch 2. Speculation has run rampant regarding Nintendo’s upcoming sequel to the Nintendo Switch, but no details about the specifications of the system have been officially revealed.

If DOOM: The Dark Ages does come to Nintendo Switch 2, it would complete the trilogy of DOOM and DOOM Eternal which have been released on the Nintendo Switch. Both ports have been done expertly, so it is not impossible to see DOOM: The Dark Ages on the Nintendo Switch 2, which is expected to be more powerful.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been the subject of leaks and rumors for quite some time now, and it’s only logical these would suggest more and more upcoming games will be released on Nintendo Switch 2. Whether DOOM: The Dark Ages is one of these remains to be seen, but fans should hold off any judgments until an official announcement is made.

As mentioned, DOOM: The Dark Ages is set to launch on May 15th for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC, and will cost $69.99. Additionally, a DOOM: The Dark Ages Collector’s Edition has been revealed, containing various goodies perfect for a DOOM fan.