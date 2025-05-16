Every DOOM Game Ranked (Including Dark Ages)

DOOM: The Dark Ages is officially available for everyone to play on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. The highly anticipated prequel brings the Doom Slayer to a medieval war between the Sentinels on Argent D’Nur, the Makyrs, and the demons of Hell. It is a pretty solid entry in the beloved and long-running franchise, and is one that should not be missed for any first-person shooter aficionado. But how does it stack up against the rest of the DOOM series and its long lineup of games?

To that end, we have ranked all the mainline DOOM games in order from the worst to the best. Just to get it out of the way now, the list won’t contain DOOM RPG or DOOM: Resurrection, which were mobile games released in 2005 and 2009, respectively. A more controversial absence is Final DOOM, which wasn’t added to the list, as there are arguments as to whether it’s considered a mainline entry. With that being said, here are the DOOM games ranked:

7) DOOM 3

DOOM 3 was an interesting take on the beloved franchise. Rather than the fast-paced, frenetic shooting people know and love from every other entry, the 2004 shooter is more like a survival horror game than anything that came before or after it. While it’s not without fault, including having a pretty bad shotgun for an id Software game, any fan of DOOM should check it out.

6) DOOM 64

Looking back, it is odd that the Nintendo 64 had its own entry in the iconic id Software series. DOOM 64 is not just a port of the original. It is a wholly unique experience that was only available on the Nintendo console until it was ported to modern consoles in 2020. It offers a unique take on classic DOOM, with a more atmospheric tone thanks to its soundtrack, but still feels familiar to those who have played the original DOOM or DOOM 2. It’s typically the forgotten entry as it doesn’t do too much to really stand out from its predecessors, but it’s still one worth playing.

5) DOOM Eternal

For better and for worse, 2020’s DOOM Eternal takes everything from Doom (2016) and cranks it up to 11. It is a high-octane first-person shooter experience that has the Doom Slayer bouncing around a map like Yoda’s fight scene in Attack of the Clones. More than its direct predecessor, it relies on item management by way of staying active and constantly moving and mowing down demons. For the most part, the almost puzzle-solving aspect of its combat works, but sometimes, it can really take the wind out of a player’s sails when you make a mistake. That being said, it’s a fantastic sequel to the 2016 release with incredible moments and some of the tightest gameplay in a modern first-person shooter.

4) DOOM: The Dark Ages

DOOM: The Dark Ages is a bit of a departure from DOOM Eternal. While it still features the core gameplay players know and love from id Software’s modern DOOM games, its up-close and personal combat is unlike both Eternal and 2016, which makes players feel like a badass. It is impressive how much this feels like classic DOOM with modern sensibilities, as well as awesome new abilities and weapons, like the shield and flail. The only “problem” with DOOM: The Dark Ages is that it’s a bit too easy, but thanks to its accessibility options, players can create the experience they want out of this new entry.

Check out our review to see our thoughts on the newest entry.

3) DOOM

The one that started it all, the original DOOM, is one of the most influential games of all time. To this day, games that are clearly inspired by the 1993 classic, like Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Prodeus, and Strafe, are released. It left a lasting impact on the industry from both a gameplay and technical perspective, and still holds up today. So much has already been said about this GOAT candidate, so anyone who hasn’t played it already should do so.

2) DOOM 2

Two words: Super Shotgun.

DOOM 2 is a slight step up from the original DOOM. While it doesn’t do anything drastically different from its predecessor, it adds just enough to make it a slightly better game. More importantly, it introduced the world to one of the greatest guns in video games, the Super Shotgun. id Software is known for its various interpretations of the shotgun, and this is arguably the best of them.

1) DOOM (2016)

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. DOOM (2016) is still the benchmark for modern shooters. Even after everything id Software has learned from its reboot, nothing feels as balanced and tight of an experience as this nearly decade-old video game. In a time when people claimed single-player games were dead, DOOM proved everyone wrong and has given this beloved franchise the resurgence it very desperately needed. It is a perfect melding of classic DOOM with modern sensibilities, thanks to its fast-paced gameplay, solid level design, and killer soundtrack. This iteration is the reason why DOOM is back at the forefront of campaign shooters, and it’s better for it.