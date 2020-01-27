The Doom Eternal Collector’s Edition is Back for the PS4 and Xbox One

After a long absence, Bethesda’s Doom Eternal Collector’s Edition is back up for pre-order on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at Walmart for the standard $199.99 with free 2-day shipping slated for March 20th. They will sell out again, so jump on them quickly.

Features of the Doom Eternal Collector’s Edition include a wearable Doom Slayer helmet replica, a fancy Steelbook case containing a Deluxe copy of the game, soundtracks on cassette and digital, a lore book, lithograph, and more. A detailed breakdown of the items included in the set can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Deluxe Edition copy of DOOM Eternal in an exclusive Steelbook case custom designed by graphic designer and illustrator Gabz in collaboration with Mondo. The DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition includes: DOOM Eternal Year One Pass, granting access to two single-player Campaign expansions, set to release within one year of DOOM Eternal’s launch Demonic Slayer Skin Classic Weapons Sound Pack, adding nostalgia-inducing weapon sound effects to your Doom Eternal arsenal

A full-sized, wearable DOOM Slayer Helmet replica

A playable cassette tape, plus download codes for lossless digital copies of Mick Gordon’s DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal original soundtracks. The uncompressed music files will make any audiophile’s day, and the analog tape contains something special for id Software fans!

DOOM Lore Book with custom artwork by id Software. Learn more about the events past and present that shape the DOOM universe and the Slayer himself.

One “The Gift of Argent Power” 11″ x 17″ Lithograph

Rip and Tear Pack pre-order bonus

You can check out more of our coverage for the game right here. DOOM Eternal is set to release on March 20 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It’s also scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch later in the year.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.