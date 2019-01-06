‘DOOM Eternal’ Composer Creating a Choir of Heavy Metal Screamers

2016’s DOOM had one of the best soundtracks this generation that helped empower the player as the the most ultimate demon slayer of all-time. DOOM’s gameplay was borderline hypnotic, but the power-tripping violence wouldn’t have been as effective if it wasn’t for Mick Gordon’s soundtrack backing it up.

Luckily, Gordon is returning for the soundtrack of DOOM Eternal, the follow-up to 2016’s DOOM that is poised to release sometime later this year. And it looks like the composer is taking things to the next level of Hell.

Via his personal YouTube Channel, Gordon uploaded a new video yesterday titled, “JOIN THE HEAVY METAL CHOIR.” What’s the Heavy Metal Choir, you ask? Well, apparently Gordon is creating a choir composed of nobody except heavy metal screamers. Seriously.

According to Gordon, the choir is being assembled for a “new game” he’s working on that is almost undoubtedly DOOM Eternal. And best yet, if you’re a screaming metal head, you can be apart of it.

Gordon invites anyone interested to apply via his personal website, here.

“I really want to record a choir,” writes Gordon. “But for this project, I don’t want to record a regular choir; I want to record a choir made up entirely of Heavy Metal Screamers.

“To the best of my knowledge, I don’t believe this has ever been done before. Therefore, here is an open invitation to anyone out there who wants to apply to join our Heavy Metal Choir. As long as you have a killer metal scream, I want you.”

Gordon notes that your level of experience or what type of screamer or what gender you are doesn’t matter. All can and should apply, as long as you’re over 18 and can be in Austin, Texas the first week in March.

And of course, you will be paid for your time, though how much, isn’t divulged. You will also receive proper credits.

If you’re interested you’ll need to apply with a demo of your talents by February 1. After that, applications will be closed.

As mentioned above, it isn’t specified that this is for DOOM Eternal, but come on, this is obliviously for DOOM Eternal. Or at least it better be!

DOOM Eternal is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is slated to release sometime this year.

