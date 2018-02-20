Doom’s Latest Patch On Nintendo Switch Adds Motion Control Support

When Doom came out of nowhere onto the Nintendo Switch last year, a lot of fans were taken aback. After all, Bethesda made the announcement literally just weeks before the game’s release; and a lot of people thought the publisher would be focused enough with its Skyrim: Special Edition port.

And the game still holds up well today, with all its ferocious (or should we say – hellacious?) action for either console or on-the-go play. But some players were wondering what new content would be added to the game with the first patch offered up by the developers at Panic Button.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, we’re still waiting for the official notes from the Doom Twitter account, along with Bethesda, but thanks to some notes on Twitter, we do have one idea of what’s been included with the patch – a new control option.

Doom, in the past, enabled you to play the game with either the JoyCon portable set-up, controller set-up, or Pro Controller. But now, thanks to the patch, there appears to be support for motion controls, including aiming and movement. Talk about taking it back to the old school! (Well, the Wii old-school, anyway.)

A Twitter user by the name of names2hard4you has posted a photo of the new control layout on Twitter, noting that the game now has motion controls and gyroscopic aiming. To some people, this presents a new way to play the game, even though you’ll need to make some minor adjustments in the menu, as you can see in the embedded tweet below. This will no doubt bring back many of players, even those that have already conquered the game on its hardest difficulty setting.

It does present a new gameplay style that should make things interesting for your next skirmish, especially when you switch over to a more visceral weapon like the chainsaw or the shotgun. And how about that HD Rumble, tho?

We’ll have full notes on the patch as soon as we get them. But if you’ve got Doom for Nintendo Switch, update your game with the patch and see what these controls can do for you!

Doom is available for Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.