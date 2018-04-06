DOOM Xbox One X and PS4 Pro Comparison Footage, Xbox Takes This Round

Comparison videos are a fun way to see how modern day technology stacks up. If you’re like us and just really dig seeing different capabilities between platforms, then the comparison footage is a fun way to do just that in good natured fun. With Bethesda’s DOOM title getting those massive upgrades, we were interested in seeing which powerhouse performed the best. It looks like the Xbox One X might just take this round.

In the video above, you can see that the Xbox One X maintains a higher resolution compared to the PS4 Pro:

Xbox One X – 2702 x 1520 to native 4K

PS4 Pro – 2560 x 1440 and lower

Though not a huge difference, both games run amazingly well and look absolutely stunning. Well, as stunning as slaying hordes of demons can look. Want more info one what’s new with the latest update? Check out what Bethesda had to say below:

According to the dev team:

“When DOOM launched, id Software focused on mixing cutting-edge graphics with relentless, fast-paced gameplay for users on all platforms. Thanks to a brand-new game update arriving on March 29, id is pushing the game’s graphics even further with the release of a new 4K resolution update. At long last, you’ll be able to witness the power of the DOOM Slayer in stunning 4K on both PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X platforms.

Every blast of the BFG, every demon glory kill and every chainsaw slice through a Mancubus can be experienced like never before on consoles.Whether you’re a new player or just eager to jump back into your Praetor Suit, you’re going to want to visit Hell to experience it for yourself.”

The DOOM franchise is iconic ever since it made its first debut back in 1993. Since then, it has continued to be cult classic among gamers everywhere. Now that the latest title is out, even for the Nintendo Switch, it’s time for console players to enjoy that which their PC brethren have been enjoying all along: 4K. If only we could get another game announcement …

For more about the latest title from Bethesda Softworks before the update officially goes live:

“You’ve come here for a reason. The Union Aerospace Corporation’s massive research facility on Mars is overwhelmed by fierce and powerful demons, and only one person stands between their world and ours. As the lone DOOM Marine, you’ve been activated to do one thing – kill them all.”

A Relentless Campaign

There is no taking cover or stopping to regenerate health as you beat back Hell’s raging demon hordes. Combine your arsenal of futuristic and iconic guns, upgrades, movement and an advanced melee system to knock-down, slash, stomp, crush, and blow apart demons in creative and violent ways.

Return of id Multiplayer

Dominate your opponents in DOOM’s signature, fast-paced arena-style combat. In both classic and all-new game modes, annihilate your enemies utilizing your personal blend of skill, powerful weapons, vertical movement, and unique power-ups that allow you to play as a demon.

