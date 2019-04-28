Dr Disrespect Explains Why Apex Legends Is An “Incomplete Product”

One of the biggest complaints lodged by PS4, Xbox One, and PC gamers against Apex Legends is that it’s light on content, an issue that is exacerbated by Respawn Entertainment’s slow support of the battle royale game. However, recently, popular streamer Dr Disrespect took the criticism to the next level when explaining why he rarely plays the game anymore, explaining the battle royale shooter feels like an incomplete product.

During a recent Battlefield V stream, a viewer asked the Doc why he no longer streams Apex Legends — a game, along with other streamers, he saw early and provided feedback for — which is when the streamer revealed that it’s actually more of a demo than a full game.

“It’s a lot of fun,” admitted the streamer, “but it feels like an incomplete product….we’ve been given one map — it’s almost like a demo, that’s what it feels like.”

The streamer continued:

“I like the demo, but I can’t play the demo for very long. I want the complete package. I want the selection of multiple maps. I want more legends. I want, you know, more stuff happening with the game. Ultimately though, that’s what Apex feels like, a demo.”

As mentioned above, the Two-Time isn’t alone in feeling this way about the popular battle royale game. Since it released its very underwhelming first Battle Pass, many players have jumped ship and many streamers have stopped playing it. If you love the core gameplay — like I do — then what is there is enough. But many people want a sense of progression, good loot, challenges, etc., and currently Apex Legends has really none of this.

That all said, Respawn Entertainment is aware of the problems facing Apex Legends, and is hoping to address the more immediate issues — such as server lag — in the immediate future, and then address the issue of content in the near-future with the start of Season 2. You can read more about its recently laid out plans here.

