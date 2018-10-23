‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ and What Needs To Change According To Streaming Star Dr. Disrespect

There’s no question that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has become a runaway success over the last week and a half, despite the fact that this particular chapter is missing single player content. Millions of players are enjoying the multiplayer antics it has to offer, particularly with the new Blackout Battle Royale mode.

Still, the game is far from perfect; and one of the leading streaming talents out there, Dr. Disrespect, has taken it upon himself to address some of the things that need to change with the game in a recent tweet, particularly with Blackout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering that he spends a great deal of time enjoying Battle Royale games of this nature, he’s got some rather good intel. And it seems that a lot of community members agree with him when it comes to his addressed changes. Here’s what he suggests:

Concussion, 9 bangs design revisit. (Effect duration and impact area)

Sniper effect on headshots (inconsistent)

Loot (too many unwanted items)

Armor redesign (durability and reuse)

Inventory redesign (categorize)

Now, the first area, the concussion grenades and 9-bangs, have already been addressed by Treyarch’s David Vonderhaar, so it looks like changes with those weapons could be coming sooner rather than later. As for the others, the developer hasn’t said a word just yet, but will likely look into them as the community becomes more vocal about it, as it’s been implementing daily changes via updates.

Dexerto, which originally posted the article about Dr. Disrespect’s comments, also made an interesting observation about the unwanted items that he talked about. “The Doc’s point about too many unwanted items lying around is an interesting one. On the one hand, it means that it’s very rare to find yourself with absolutely no loot in the early game. On the other, much of it is so ‘useless’ that you might as well be running around with your fists out.”

It also mentioned his comment about snipers. “As for the other suggestions, making snipers more consistent would certainly reward players with more skill and a redesign of armor and the inventory would also be welcomed by most.”

Now it’s just a matter of seeing what Treyarch does next. We’ll let you know if any significant changes are made to Blackout going forward.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.