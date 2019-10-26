Dr Disrespect Destroys Enemy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Team in Crazy 1v6 Clutch

They don’t call Dr Disrespect the Two-Time for no reason. In addition to being a top-tier trash talker, ranter, and entertainer, he’s also quite proficient in shooters, especially first-person shooters. His bread and butter? Call of Duty. That said, as you would expect, the Doc has been playing and streaming the new game a ton since it released late last night onto PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And he seems to be enjoying it quite a bit, or at least he was during an intense moment where he found himself in a 1v6 situation. Despite the odds being against him, the streamer maintained full control of the situation, and absolutely ravaged the other time, winning the round in the process.

Below, you can watch the whole sequence for yourself. We’ve all turned the tides in a round of Call of Duty single-handedly before, but rarely with this level of speed, momentum, and peak athleticism. That said, if you don’t want to see six people’s hope and dreams stolen from them in a ruthless manner, you may just want to skip the clip.

1v6. In full control of the situation. pic.twitter.com/OeNr8DNVXT — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) October 25, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to let me know over there. What do you think of Modern Warfare so far?

“The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up.