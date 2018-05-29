Streamer Dr. Disrespect Creates Controversy With PUBG Joke

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been losing a bit of ground against Fortnite lately. So you can probably guess that some of the team might have gotten a bit nervous when Dr. Disrespect, one of the most popular streaming talents out there, threatened to quit playing their game.

The controversial talent took to Twitter earlier today, threatening to leave the game behind forever unless they managed to create an elite skin of him within Battlegrounds.

“Dear Blueballs Inc.,” he noted in the tweet. “You have 5 days to put an elite Doc skin in PUBG or I’m done playing your game for good. Period. Have a good day.” You can see the tweet below, complete with an image of him standing on a golf course.

While it appears he may have been joking on the matter, his tweet riled up a number of people out there. Included below are some of the responses to his tweet:

There are also a variety of responses in this Resetera thread with a lot of people calling out his poor behavior. VoltySquirrel noted, “This is fucking weak on his part.” User Mediking then added, “He’s prolly joking but I never liked this clown.” One fan, TheInfinityGauntlet, even went as far as to say, “I hope they ban him.” And another had fun with the comment: “Will his skin have cheats enabled?”

Joking or not this is a comment that a lot of people — particularly Bluehole — could take the wrong way. As expected, Disrespect’s fans have stepped up to defend him in droves, noting that the developer should just give in and provide his skin. Some have even posted some Caddyshack GIF’s as a way to, ahem, drive home their point.

It’s unknown what will happen next at this point. The tweet is still up as this story is being reported and there’s been no response from the developer. It is Memorial Day weekend, however, so we may not hear anything till Tuesday.

Still…did Dr. Disrespect go too far? Or is he being his usual self?

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PC and Xbox One, as well as mobile.