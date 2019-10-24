Dr Disrespect Reveals How Much More Money He Makes Than Game Devs

Dr Disrespect is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, and has been for a few years now. And so, it should come as no surprise that he makes quite the pile of cash. That said, before the streamer made it big, he was actually a game developer at Sledgehammer Games, where he worked on Call of Duty, mainly as a level designer. Now, depending on their role and what company they are working for, game developers can make quite a lot of money, at least compared to most careers. However, according to the Two-Time, the money he made as a developer doesn’t even come close to comparing to the money he makes now via Twitch and sponsorships.

As you may know, recently the Doc has been working on his own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare map on the side here and there, sometimes even during streams. However, while he still has an interest in game design and development, he has no actual desire on returning to that world, which would mean taking a serious paycut.

“I really don’t like to talk about my financial situation live on stream,” said the Doc when asked about how much money he makes by a viewer.” You’re probably asking too many personal questions, okay? But when I’m making millions and millions and millions and millions of dollars just to put on a show, in comparison to $56,000 plus bonuses after three years of working on a project and the bonus is barely as much as the salary…the math is just a little different.”

With Dr Disrespect’s sub count, it’s estimated that he makes roughly $100,000 a month just off Twitch subs alone. That’s a lot of money, and it’s only the tip of the iceberg considering he also gets a ton in donations, sponsorships, and of course many developers will now pay big money for popular streamers to stream their game. So yeah, it sounds like the streamer is making a lot more money than he used to do designing the games he now plays for a massive audience on a daily basis.

