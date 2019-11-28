Gaming

Dr Disrespect Gives Everyone His Secret Thanksgiving Advice

It’s Thanksgiving! You should be eating good food, hanging with good company, and watching […]

By

It’s Thanksgiving! You should be eating good food, hanging with good company, and watching football right about now, but in case you’re reading this: Dr Disrespect has some Thanksgiving advice he wants to share with you. As you may know, Thanksgiving is the time of year to think about what you’re thankful for. Most people are thankful for their family and friends. Meanwhile, some are thankful for Hideo Kojima. That said, according to Dr Disrespect, while giving thanks to others is fine, it’s more important to thank yourself. Like he does. Multiple times a day.

“Giving thanks to others is fine, but make sure you thank yourself. I do everyday. Multiple times,” wrote the world’s most popular Twitch streamer over on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Dr Disrespect’s take on Thanksgiving is much different than most of the other Thanksgiving tweets coming from equally popular streamers and content creators.

Of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you’re thankful for, and explain why it’s Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Tagged:

Related Posts