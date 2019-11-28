Dr Disrespect Gives Everyone His Secret Thanksgiving Advice

It’s Thanksgiving! You should be eating good food, hanging with good company, and watching football right about now, but in case you’re reading this: Dr Disrespect has some Thanksgiving advice he wants to share with you. As you may know, Thanksgiving is the time of year to think about what you’re thankful for. Most people are thankful for their family and friends. Meanwhile, some are thankful for Hideo Kojima. That said, according to Dr Disrespect, while giving thanks to others is fine, it’s more important to thank yourself. Like he does. Multiple times a day.

“Giving thanks to others is fine, but make sure you thank yourself. I do everyday. Multiple times,” wrote the world’s most popular Twitch streamer over on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Giving thanks to others is fine, but make sure you thank yourself. I do everyday. Multiple times. Suerte. pic.twitter.com/4st49hVoWn — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 28, 2019

Of course, Dr Disrespect’s take on Thanksgiving is much different than most of the other Thanksgiving tweets coming from equally popular streamers and content creators.

Thankful for today… each day we have is a gift! Spend time today with some family and friends! Happy Thanksgiving! — timthetatman (@timthetatman) November 28, 2019

I am thankful for – my loving wife

– my incredible parents

– my brothers and in laws

– my career and fans

– and my friends both in and out of gaming that I trust. Happy thanksgiving, remind yourself what your thankful for and have an amazing day! Love the Blevins family pic.twitter.com/hherJjBcpL — Ninja (@Ninja) November 28, 2019

I have so much to be thankful for, and the majority of it only exists because of your support. so thank YOU ☺️ I hope you all have a lovely day, eat good & feel good. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vINVvZVL1D — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 28, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving to all of you wonderful people! This year was life changing to the say the least. I’m thankful for my loving family, my beautiful girlfriend, 100 Thieves, Loaded, and the continued support of all the awesome members of the CouRageous out there. Love you all. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) November 28, 2019

Had a special one this year, both families are over & the whole house is just packed with the best things in life. Lovin’ it. Happy Thanksgiving to ya’ll, very thankful, hope you’re enjoying yours too! 🍁🦃 — Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) November 28, 2019

Of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you’re thankful for, and explain why it’s Luigi’s Mansion 3.