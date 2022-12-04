New Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Trailer Revealed

To coincide with "Dragon Age Day", BioWare has today revealed a new in-game cinematic from the forthcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. First revealed all the way back in 2018, BioWare has slowly been unveiling new information on the latest entry in the Dragon Age series over the past couple of years. And while it seems like Dreadwolf still isn't close to launching, BioWare has at least given fans something new today to make the wait a bit easier.

Showcased on social media, this new trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been pulled directly from the game. The cinematic once again centers around the character Solas, who is going to be integral to the events of Dreadwolf. Solas was first introduced in Dragon Age: Inquisition as a companion, but will now be serving as the antagonist of Dreadwolf. And while it remains to be seen how his character motivations shape the story that will be told in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, this cinematic gives us more insight into his own goals.

Elven god of lies or heroic rebel against tyranny? Depends who you ask.



Happy #DragonAgeDay! We're kicking today off with an in-game cinematic from #Dreadwolf! pic.twitter.com/tQeXpZeUFl — Dragon Age (@dragonage) December 4, 2022

While it's exciting to see a new trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, sadly, BioWare hasn't given fans a new update of any sort on the game's release window today. In fact, despite having been known about for so long, gameplay footage from Dreadwolf has yet to be shown off whatsoever. Luckily, it seems like 2023 could finally end up breaking this trend as BioWare has recently made it known that Dreadwolf has reached its alpha phase of development. Although this means that there's still quite a bit of work left to be done on the project, we could begin seeing more of it in action in the coming months.

Whenever Dragon Age: Dreadwolf does launch, the one thing that we do know is that it will be exclusive to current-generation platforms. This means that the title will be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

How do you feel about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf based on everything that we've seen so far? And when do you expect that this long-awaited RPG will actually release? Share your own best guess with me either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.