‘Dragon Age’-inspired RPG ‘The Waylanders’ Smashes Right Through Its Kickstarter Goal

For those that adored Mike Laidlaw’s work on Dragon Age: Origins from BioWare, there’s a new fantasy adventure that awaits. The Waylanders comes from the Spanish studio Gato Salvaje where Laidlaw was brought in as the creative director. For those awaiting the game that keeps being compared to the wonderful likes of Dragon Age, there’s good news! The upcoming RPG continues to smash through its Kickstarter goals!

The Waylanders RPG has now entered a new stretch goal phase, adding Emily Grace Buck as a new scriptwriter to the team. With over $168,000 money raised so far, the cycle continues in making this incredible RPG experience a reality from a team that knows how to deliver a stunning narrative.

But what IS The Waylanders? According to the game’s Kickstarter page, “The Waylanders is a party-based RPG inspired by beloved classics such as Dragon Age: Origins, Neverwinter Nights 2 or Baldur’s Gate. Featuring innovative and tactical combat system, The Waylanders brings the legends of the Celtic cultures to life.

“With 6 main classes, 30 advanced classes, and over 800 skills, you have many ways to create your hero. And the top-tier scriptwriters will let you experience an adventure never told in a video game before.”

With two different time eras represented in the game, a player’s choice effects both in addition to the 8 companions and 4 reincarnations that fans will meet and bond with as the story progresses.

The team also has incredible technology to back up this progress. According to the site, “The Waylanders includes more than 800 skills, 6 basic classes and 30 advanced classes. This can only be possible thanks to The Waylanders‘ motion capture process, powered by Xsens technology, which is nothing short of epic”:

Tons of animations captured by Ton Puey, Master in Historical European Swordsmanship

Animation is core to the title, and used to help drive the story and the world

More than 800 skills, 6 main classes, and 30 advanced classes

Unique animation sets for Celtic and Medieval characters and companions

More than 220 hours of motion capture with 15 different types of weapons

To learn even more about the breathtaking new adventure, and to consider pledging yourself, you can check out the official Kickstarter page right here. So far, it looks like it’s going to be an RPG lover’s dream.