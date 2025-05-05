Dragon Age: The Veilguard Is Cheaper Than Ever Before For Those Curious How Disappointing It Is

While it was contentious to say it at launch, it is no longer contentious, but obvious: Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a flop for BioWare. This isn’t to say it sold four copies or received a 41 on Meatcritic, but it’s to say not only did it not deliver for BioWare and EA, but it has likely killed the series. Following Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, it is a third failure in a row for BioWare, who surely has to deliver with the next Mass Effect game or it could very well find its head on the EA chopping block.

Those curious in still checking out Dragon Age: The Veilguard — for whatever reason — can now do so for cheaper than ever before because the game is cheaper than ever before. This is thanks to Amazon, who has discounted the PS5 version by 71 percent, which consequently means it is on sale for $19.99 rather than $69.99. And this very well could be the cheapest the game is until the holiday season later this year.

For those that can endure its lousy writing and characters, and its terrible change in art direction, there is a competent RPG that can even be fun at times. That said, it is very, very far away from BioWare’s best work, but it has been over a decade since BioWare put out a great game, so perhaps it should no longer be a surprise that the once great studio is no longer so great.

“From the storytellers at BioWare comes Dragon Age: The Veilguard, an all new single-player fantasy RPG experience,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with its premise. “This bold, heroic adventure is built to deliver on what the series is best known for: rich storytelling, fantasy worldbuilding, companions & fellowship, and a world where you matter. In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll embark on a quest to face powerful Elven gods and stop the destruction they’re unleashing on the world. You are known as Rook, battling on the front lines alongside a compelling cast of companions with individual storylines and motivations. In true Dragon Age fashion, companions are central to the experience and as Rook, you must rise up, rally your crew and forge relationships to become the unexpected leader others believe in.”

