Dragon Age: The Veilguard Has Divided The Dragon Age Reddit Page

BioWare and EA finally released Dragon Age: The Veilguard this week, and it has divided many. Critically, the game has performed decently. While its review scores are down from previous games in the series, and come nowhere near the highs of BioWare of yesteryear, it currently boasts a 79/84 on Metacritic. This is a solid return. User reviews on Metacritic are in the dumpster though. Meanwhile, on Steam the game sits at a “Mostly Positive” rating.

It is a mixed bag so far for the new Dragon Age game from BioWare. To this end, it should come as no surprise that the game has divided the Dragon Age Reddit page, populated by some of the biggest and most hardcore Dragon Age fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The whole week the Dragon Age Reddit page has been divided by hyperbolic takes on the RPG. On one end, it is a massive disappointment and complete failure. Balancing this out is the other side of hyperbole, lauding the game as the best BioWare RPG to date with little to no faults. Obviously, neither of these things are true.

Fittingly, the top post on the Dragon Age Reddit page in the last 24 hours is a post highlighting this massive divide, which it suggests is actually normal for the series.

“Welp this is indeed a Dragon Age release,” reads the post in question. “Seriously this subreddit is filled with ‘This is the worst Dragon Age experience I’ve ever had it sucks and this game murdered my family and slept with my girlfriend’ and ‘This is the best game I’ve ever played, it made me cookies and showed up to my graduation unlike my parents and supports me.”

The post continues, noting there was a similar reaction to Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Dragon Age 2 before it, and this is true, to an extent. The divide was not as intense. Dragon Age 2 because there was no where the same level of championing of the game, and Dragon Age: Inquisition because both sides of the argument had more measured takes. It is true that this is not the first time Dragon Age fans have been divided, but they have never been this divided before.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more coverage on Dragon Age: The Veilguard — including all of the latest Dragon Age news, all of the latest Dragon rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Dragon Age speculation — click here.