Dragon Ball FighterZ Adding Base Form Vegeta and Goku Next Month, Switch Beta Coming Soon

Though it may be surprising to some, Dragon Ball FighterZ doesn’t actually include Base Form Goku and Base Form Vegeta . Luckily, both are on the way in August and each will have their signature moves!

via @ryokutya837: Base Form Goku and Base Form Vegeta DLC confirmed, available early August Open-beta for the Switch version starting August (supports local 3v3 matches); not sure if this will be Japan onlyhttps://t.co/HpCeU6hB70 pic.twitter.com/MhYgm4DRLh — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 18, 2018

According to Ryokuta, and translated from Twitter user @Nibellion, Goku will come with both his Kaio-ken and Super Spirit Bomb, while Vegeta will have Galaxy Breaker and Galick Gun. The DLC will be dropping sometime in early August in addition to the Nintendo Switch version of the beta, though we still don’t have clarification as to whether or not that beta will be available outside of Japan or not.

Nibel also added that these two characters were a part of a much larger leak in March which we also covered, which means that Android 17 and Cooler should be next up on the list to be added to the roster as a DLC character. That, at this time, has yet to be confirmed but the leak has been accurate thus far – though could simply be a lucky guess.

Some aren’t happy about the latest additions, though. Many feel that Bandai is focusing too much on these characters and the different variants:

Wasting more character slots on Goku and vegeta… — PhDflopperer (@Dale_Teale) July 18, 2018

Next DLC will be Metal Goku & Pink Gold Vegeta, Tanooki Goku & Cat Vegeta, and Baby Goku & Baby Vegeta.

Not Baby Vegeta, like Baby taking over Vegeta, literally a baby Vegeta. — CrocoDude (@CrocoDudeCubed) July 18, 2018

It’s understandable, but if the earlier leak proves to be true than that means that at least we know we have Cooler to look forward to. I don’t know about you, but I’m excited for that roster addition.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and soon – the Nintendo Switch. For more about the game itself: