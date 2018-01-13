Dragon Ball FighterZ Beta Is This Weekend, Starts Today For Pre-Order Players

The time has finally come: Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s beta has officially opened for both PlayStaion 4 and Xbox One. The 2.5D fighting game releases at the end of this month, and the beta serves as a way for players to familiarize themselves with how characters work before the game goes live. While the game’s full roster isn’t entirely available in the beta, there are still plenty of iconic heroes to choose from. Breakout FighterZ star Yamcha is not available to play for the beta, but Beerus, who was just recently given a new trailer to tease fans with, will be available along with plenty of the franchise’s biggest starts.

The beta opens today for all players who pre-ordered the game, and goes live for everyone at midnight tonight (aka January 14th). It will be available for 48 hours from there, closing at 11:59PM PT on January 15th. Some players have reported early access without having pre-ordered the game, but there’s been no official word yet from Bandai Namco about whether that’s intentional, or just a lucky slip-up.

For anyone who hasn’t pre-ordered and doesn’t have access, now is a great time to pre-load the game so that you can jump right in when the beta goes live for all players. Players on PC will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the game, as the beta seems to be available for console players only.

The beta’s full roster of heroes includes:

Goku

Vegeta

Adult Gohan

Frieza

Kid Buu

Cell

Piccolo

Krillin

Nappa

Android 18

Beerus

Along with characters like Yamcha, eight additional fighters will be added via the game’s seasonal pass after it releases to the public. Players who pre-ordered will unlock Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta early.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases on January 26th on Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4.