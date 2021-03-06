Dragon Ball Game Announcements Planned for Weekend Battle Hour Event

✖

Bandai Namco is hosting a Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event on Saturday with announcements related to various Dragon Ball games promised at the end of the festivities. A total of six games including Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Super Card Game, Dragon Ball Legends, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot were all listed as titles that we’ll hear more about. What those announcements are remain to be seen, but for some of Dragon Ball’s biggest games, we already have an idea or two about what might be revealed.

For those who haven’t seen the teasers for the Dragon Ball event, it’s set to go live starting at 10 a.m. PT with a full schedule already laid out for most of what’s planned. Despite what the name of the Battle Hour event suggests, things will actually go on for around 12 hours. Tournaments, virtual lobbies for players and competitors to interact in, unique challenges, and more will precede the announcements planned for later in the evening.

Join us March 6th @ 10AM PST for the #DragonBall Games Battle Hour! Power levels will soar so don't miss out! Follow the link for the full schedule and for more info: https://t.co/529AaSZ9xo pic.twitter.com/B0KxUdYNmn — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 6, 2021

Those announcements, according to the schedule for the event, will take place starting at 8:50 p.m. PT. Bandai Namco encouraged Dragon Ball fans to stick around for the closing ceremony where it said there will be announcements made from various Dragon Ball games” with the logos of the six games mentioned previously seen under the message.

Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot are two of the biggest Dragon Ball games available right now and will likely yield some of the best announcements from the closing ceremony. The SSJ4 version of Gogeta from Dragon Ball GT is the only known DLC character for Dragon Ball FighterZ that doesn’t have a release date yet, so that’s a good a contender as any for a possible Battle Hour announcement. Those release date announcements are typically paired with a trailer as well, so we may see a brief snippet of gameplay, too.

As for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, it could be that we see an announcement for the game’s next arc that’ll expand the original story and add more characters. People have already pointed out that there are some new screenshots from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on the bottom of the main site for the Battle Hour event which could hint at what’s to come.