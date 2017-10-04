Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets Two Fresh New Stages, More Details To Come

The team over at Game Informer recently announced that it will have Bandai Namco‘s beat-em-up Dragon Ball FighterZ on the cover of its November 2017 issue, and that means it has a ton of coverage lined up for it. And that coverage kicked off today with the reveal of two new stages that will be featured in the game.

The video, which you can see above, showcases one of the stages, which takes place on Amenbo Island. But if that’s not enough, you also get a peek at something that fans of the movie History of Trunks may recall – the desecrated West City!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition, Game Informer has also noted that it will profile the mysterious new Android 21 in future coverage, who was revealed at Tokyo Game Show last month. It noted the following:

“Another good news for the Dragon Ball fans is the reveal of the creator of Android 21 design. Akira Toriyama supervised her design! She is a mysterious scientist and well known for having the same knowledge as the person who have created the Androids: Dr. Gero. Her story is quite vague but she is connected to Android 16. What’s her story?”

It has hinted that there’s “over a month” of reveals lined up, indicating that we could see some new characters coming down the pike, as well as a better look at previously unveiled ones that joined the ranks back at TGS, including Tien and Yamcha, among others. We’ll keep you informed of anything breaking that comes from that coverage, but it’s fairly obvious that Dragon Ball FighterZ fans have a lot to look forward to in the month ahead. Who knows, we might even get the game’s release date out of the deal, as we currently only know its release month.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will arrive this February for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.