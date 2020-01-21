Ultra Instinct Goku Confirmed for Dragon Ball FighterZ

Bandai Namco confirmed on Tuesday that the legendary Ultra Instinct Goku will indeed be coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ as a playable character. This version of Goku is another character who comes from Dragon Ball Super similar to other DLC fighters and has already been featured in other games besides Dragon Ball FighterZ. Bandai Namco didn’t say when the character would be released, but it did promise that more information on that would be available soon.

Scans from an issue of V-Jump magazine first revealed that Ultra Instinct Goku would be coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ ahead of Bandai Namco’s confirmation. That information surfaced at the start of the past weekend and was followed by some social media posts about the DLC from Bandai Namco which were shared this week along with a press release that confirmed the fighter’s arrival.

The first official images of Ultra Instinct Goku can be seen in the tweet below which was shared through one of Bandai Namco’s official channels.

More challenging battles await…

Tune in to the livestream of #DBFZWT Finals on 8-9 February for new announcements! pic.twitter.com/LpXpol2yW8 — BANDAI NAMCO UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) January 21, 2020

Judging from what’s shown in the image above, it looks like Dragon Ball FighterZ will be getting the version of Ultra Instinct Goku where he’s completed the transformation instead of tapping into just part of its power. This is evident from the blueish-white sheen Goku’s hair takes on which was seen in Dragon Ball FighterZ when he needed the transformation against Jiren. There’s an incomplete Ultra Instinct transformation as well, but it’s unclear if that’ll make it into the game at all of if we’ll just have the completed version.

To answer questions like this and to hopefully see Ultra Instinct Goku in action, we’ll have to tune into the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals when they take place early next month. Many developers and publishers tend to tie in big reveals to their esports events now to further connect the two and drive viewership, so we’ll probably see everything Ultra Instinct Goku has to offer during that event. It’s scheduled to commence on February 8th and February 9th and sounds like it’ll now be worth tuning into even if you’re only there for this new version of Goku.

While pricing information hasn’t been announced yet, other DLC characters have been released for $4.99 assuming players don’t own the FighterZ Pass that grants them. It’s expected that Ultra Instinct Goku will be priced similarly assuming Bandai Namco follows the same strategy.