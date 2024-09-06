Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer Adds Kid Buu and More DBZ Fighters

Another new Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero dropped this week with a focus on the Buu Saga from Dragon Ball Z. Bandai Namco somewhat spoiled that by naming the trailer as such before it went live, but with the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Z roster filling up and Buu barely seen just yet, Dragon Ball fans were overdue to see characters like Majin Buu, Kid Buu, Buu forms that absorbed other Z Fighters, and more.

Of course, the Buu Saga didn't just feature Buu, so we've gotten other Dragon Ball Z characters confirmed from this trailer like Gohan's Greay Saiyaman getup which was bound to be included at some point. The full list of characters confirmed by the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Buu Saga trailer consists of the Great Saiyaman, Babidi, Gohan (Adult), Super Saiyan, Majin Buu (Evil), Super Buu, Ultimate Gohan, Super Buu (Gotenks Absorbed), Super Buu (Gohan Absorbed), and Kid Buu.

All of the Buu variants and more Gohan forms were pretty expected since there was so much to dig into there from the Buu Saga, but seeing Babidi added as a fighter comes as a surprise. The scheming wizard character from Dragon Ball Z's Buu Saga typically gets others to do his dirty work for him be it Buu or Majin forms of characters like Vegeta, so he's not exactly the type to fight by himself aside from barriers and limited offensive moves. He's seen using one of his pawns to help him in the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero trailer, so perhaps he'll utilize other characters in his moveset as well.

This Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero trailer didn't reveal quite as many characters as some from the past have, so we've still got several spots to round out in the roster before we know of everyone who'll be in the Dragon Ball game. A total of 26 gaps in the roster remain, so expect to see more trailers and reveals like the Buu Saga announcement leading up to the game's October 11th release date.