Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Anniversary Event Gives Players Tons of Free Rewards

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has been out for just over four years now with plenty of content added after launch to keep players invested. For those who’ve stuck around and plan to stick around for a while longer, Bandai Namco is treating players to an anniversary event that’s running now and will continue into the next few weeks. Amid different kinds of activities like a Raid Boss Battle Festival that’s going on, players can rack up a bunch of free rewards thanks to everything that’s planned for the anniversary event.

The easiest way to get stuff from the event is just to sign in to see what all is going on. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is running a login campaign four the first few days of the event that’ll grant players TP Medals if they sign in. You can get a total of 176 TP Medals from this alone with more available if you participate in raid battles over the next couple of weeks.

You can see the full schedule for the event below as well as all the rewards you stand to get to show when you need to hop in and what you get for completing different tasks.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Anniversary Event Schedule

Login Present Campaign: 2020/11/02 07:00am PST – 2020/11/06 06:59am PST Players will receive 44 TP Medals four days in a row for a total of 176 TP Medals

Experience Points and Zeni Boost Campaign Exp Points & Zeni x 2 2020/11/02 07:00am PST – 2020/11/06 06:59am PST Exp Points & Zeni x 4 2020/11/06 07:00am PST – 2020/11/08 06:59am PST Exp Points and Zeni x 2 2020/11/08 07:00am PST – 2020/11/15 06:59am PST TP Medal x 2 2020/11/15 07:00am PST – 2020/11/22 06:59am PST



Raid Boss Battle Festival Raid Boss Battle: versus Fused Zamasu (Lite) 2020/11/03 03:00am PST – 2020/11/09 05:00am PST Participation Rewards: Hercule Badge (Common) x 1, TP Medals x 100 Individual Performance Rewards Damage Done: 5,000 TP Medals x99 Title: “More” Fused Zamasu’s Wig Golden Scouter, Golden Great Ape Hat and Tail, Turtle Hermit’s Golden Shell Damage Done: 15,000 TP Medals x99 Title: “Divine” Zen-Oh’s Clothes (Upper/Lower/Shoes) Damage Done: 30,000 TP Medals x99 Title: “War God” Golden Grate Ape Suit (Upper/Lower/Hands/Feet) Damage Done: 50,000 TP Medals x99 Fused Zamasu Clothes (Upper/Lower/Shoes) Super Soul “Bye-bye, universe!” Damage Done: 100,000 TP Medals x99 Title: “Avenger” Golden Turtle Hermit Gi (Upper/Lower/Hands/Feet) Raid Boss Battle: versus Masked Hit (Lite) 2020/11/10 03:00am PST – 2020/11/16 05:00am PST Rewards: Super Soul “Buu's reached full power!” Raid Boss Battle: versus Masked Saiyan (Lite) 2020/11/17 03:00am PST – 2020/11/23 05:00am PST Rewards: Super Soul “Over here, you idiot...” Raid Boss Battle: versus Hercule 2020/11/24 03:00am PST – 2020/11/30 05:00am PST Participation Rewards: Hercule Badge (Common) x 1, TP Medals x 50 Individual Performance Rewards Super Soul “HERCULE! HERCULE!” Super Soul “Not on my watch!”



Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s anniversary event is live now until November 30th.