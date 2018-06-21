Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Gets Surprise New Content Reveal

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is the gift that keeps on giving. Just when you think post-launch content drops are done, Bandai Namco says “hold my beer” (or any other liquid substance, if that’s your preference).

The official Bandai Namco US Twitter account took to their social media platform to reveal that the third Extra Pack will be on its way. “Get ready for the awesome power of Super Baby Vegeta,” boasts the caption below:

Dragon Ball XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack #3 is coming your way! Get ready for the awesome power of Super Baby Vegeta! Are you ready to take on this powerful opponent? Order Dragon Ball XENOVERSE 2 today! https://t.co/DSGgWFF3ca pic.twitter.com/mljZiK7trv — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 21, 2018

They even took a moment to poke fun at themselves and those that thought this popular title was on its way downhill:

Y’all: DBXV2 is dead

Us: pic.twitter.com/JyVaxd8ao7 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 21, 2018

11/10 meme usage, Goku-approved! There will be more that this Extra Pack has to offer, though what exactly will come with it has yet to be revealed. According to Bandai, “Baby is a parasite-like organism created from the DNA of King Tuffle before the extinction of his race. His only goal is to obtain vengeance against the Saiyans. By taking possession of Vegeta’s body, Baby became Super Baby Vegeta, one of the strongest fighters in the universe.”

The pack is expected to drop this Summer for all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch!

For more about the game itself, with Nintendo Switch-exclusive features:

Play with up to 6 players simultaneously over local wireless! In addition to the same great online play, the Nintendo Switch version also supports local co-op raid boss battles with up to 6 players and 3 on 3 versus matches.

Activate ultimate moves with motion controls! Move the Joy-Con in tandem with the on-screen icons to perform the Kamehameha and all sorts of other classic DRAGON BALL moves in battle with your own hands.

Supports shared local multiplayer! A single Nintendo Switch is all you need to enjoy fast-paced 1 on 1 versus matches wherever you go!

“You are the protagonist! Stand with Goku and his friends as you battle a new enemy that has been warping DRAGON BALL’s history. Fight alongside famous fighters from Z, Super, GT, and more, including movie-only characters like Turles, Broly, and Janemba, the mysterious Masked Saiyan, and many others.”