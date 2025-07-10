DC Worlds Collide Launches New Superman Movie Tie-In Banner

It’s a good time to be a superhero fan who enjoys mobile gaming. The new free superhero squad RPG, DC Worlds Collide, launched on July 7th. From day one, the game already offers an impressive roster of over 70 beloved DC Comics characters. But apparently, that wasn’t quite enough, as the developers have already launched a brand-new banner that adds the DCU version of Superman to the game. This new banner arrives in collaboration with the latest Superman movie, adding a new DPS star to the lineup.

DC Worlds Collide gives players a variety of game modes to challenge their squad-building capabilities. There’s already no shortage of heroes and villains to choose from, but that doesn’t mean a new addition to the lineup isn’t welcome. Plus, Superman (DCU) is joining the game alongside his trusty dog Krypto, an adorable addition to the game.

To celebrate this movie tie-in banner, the official DC Worlds Collide accounts on social media shared a new video with the film’s director, James Gunn. He shares his favorite deep-cut characters that appear in DC Worlds Collide, including his personal favorite character in the game so far. You can learn about his dream team for the squad RPG in the video below:

Play video

For Superman fans, however, the highlight will be the addition of the new DCU version of the hero into DC Worlds Collide. Let’s take a closer look at the new banner and how this DPS hero will fit into your squad.

DC Worlds Collide Superman (DCU) Kit Details

Superman will function as a Legendary Might DPS Hero in DC Worlds Collide. He deals damage while also standing up to a good amount of punishment himself, even if he’s not explicitly a tank. So, adding him to your team could be a good way to get some balanced coverage.

Here’s the breakdown of his moveset and abilities, as revealed by WB Games in their post introducing the game’s newest hero.

Ultimate

Superman has a stacking damage-dealing Ultimate called Heat Vision Hurricane. It will hit enemies six times, with each hit adding more burn damage to the mix.

Basic Attack

His basic attack is called Up, Up, and Away and features Superman flying into the air before crashing down to damage his target and nearby foes. It’s a great way to get a little AoE coverage out of this DPS staple.

Superman (DCU) and Krypto in DC Worlds Collide

Passive Ability

Finally, Superman’s passive ability is called Last Son’s Renewal. It heals 20% of the damage this hero took during the last turn, helping him last longer on the battlefield.

Legendary Ability

DCU Superman has a Defender of the People Legendary Passive that can help protect him from a single fatal attack in each battle. After this ability is activated, Superman will continue to get a 30% reduction to damage, but he will also take more damage from Superpower attacks.

DC Worlds Collide is free to download and play via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It offers optional in-game purchases. The new DCU Superman character is available starting on July 10th, in celebration of the new movie’s July 11th release date.