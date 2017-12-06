Dragon’s Crown Pro Confirmed For U.S. Release, Coming Next Year

Atlus has been on a roll with its game line-up as of late, but fans were wondering if it would bring its previously announced Dragon’s Crown Pro to the States. The game has been confirmed for Japan for several months, but there hasn’t been any sort of hint that we would be getting it over here.

But now we can confirm it – we are. Atlus has confirmed that Dragon’s Crown Pro will make the trek to the West, coming our way in spring 2018!

“This remaster of 2013’s acclaimed 2D hack-and-slash couch co-op, beat ’em up action game from Vanillaware and ATLUS will be returning to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro in 2018 for $49.99!” the company noted in a press release. “With updated visuals and presentation for the current-gen, hunting for treasure in the Kingdom of Hydeland has never been more rewarding.”

The game will feature familiar elements from previous releases from the series, and will also have cross-save support from the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita as well, so you can pick up your adventure right where you left off! Here’s a rundown of some of the game’s best features:

Visuals Fit for an Ancient Dragon – With beautifully refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware’s signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland.

With beautifully refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware’s signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland. A Rousing Adventurer’s Soundtrack – A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon’s Crown.

A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon’s Crown. Glorious Presentation – Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish. All the Royal Bells and Whistles – If you already own Dragon’s Crown, your saves won’t go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions. Oh, and all patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included!

If you already own Dragon’s Crown, your saves won’t go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions. Oh, and all patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included! Four Player Frenzy – With the fun local couch co-op and online multiplayer you remember, up to four players can experience countless hours battling together.

You can check out the debut trailer for Dragon’s Crown Pro below. If you’re in town for PlayStation Experience this weekend, you’ll also have ample opportunity to get your hands on it before its release!