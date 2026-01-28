This 2026 JRPG Needs to Be on Your Radar

2026 could end up being a truly exceptional year for JRPGs, with numerous titles already announced and several more speculated to be on the way. As much as it will be tough on our collective backlogs, after the triumphant success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, fans are absolutely due another 100-hour-long gem to satiate them until the next Final Fantasy releases (or, ideally, Xenoblade Chronicles).

However, trawling through the thousands of games that are released annually can be difficult, especially when Directs, States of Play, and all manner of other showcases shove spectacular-looking games in our faces. Fortunately, to make everyone’s life that little easier, there’s one JRPG releasing in 2026 that is absolutely worth everyone’s time. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection looks set to push the genre to new heights, if its promotional material is to be believed, and offers a vibrant, fantastical new adventure to embark on. What more can JRPG fans want?

Monster Hunter Stories 3 Could Be 2026’s Best JRPG

Image courtesy of Capcom

The Monster Hunter Stories series may not be on every discerning JRPG fan’s radar, owing to its connections to a singularly non-JRPG franchise. Monster Hunter, as bombastic as it can get, has little to do with the JRPG genre, thanks to its lack of meaningful narratives and greater focus on action. As a result, you’d be forgiven for having skipped out on the first two Monster Hunter Stories games (or may even be shocked to learn there are two). Fortunately, prior knowledge of this turn-based JRPG series is not required to jump into the third entry.

The Monster Hunter Stories series offers some of the best Pokémon clones available, albeit with more dragon-like creatures. It blends the turn-based combat of Pokémon, the narrative flair of something like Xenoblade Chronicles, and the world and creatures of Monster Hunter (as well as the grind for materials to create incredible armor sets), to create something wholly unique. Monster Hunter Stories 3, in series tradition, sticks to the fundamentals but offers a standalone narrative centered around new characters and a slew of exciting new features, mechanics, and visual style.

Of course, there is certainly some steep competition in 2026, especially when it comes to JRPGs (no one is comparing MHS3 to GTA VI after all). The new Fire Emblem and Dragon Quest VII Reimagined may certainly steal the show, and everyone should absolutely check out Edge of Memories. However, considering just how ambitious Monster Hunter Stories 3 looks to be, there’s a good chance Capcom’s latest effort will come out on top

Monster Hunter Stories 3 Is More Ambitious Than Its Predecessors

Image courtesy of Capcom

Each entry in the Monster Hunter Stories series has been a significant improvement, opting for grander storytelling, better visuals (in large part thanks to switching away from the 3DS), and more intricately detailed gameplay. The third game in the series, Twisted Reflection, seems to be pushing it even further, with stronger cutscene direction, even more gameplay mechanics and ideas, and a more robust combat model. It’s all incredibly exciting to see as a fan, especially seeing a greater level of importance being put on the “Stories” aspect of the series.

For newcomers, all of these innovations just make it an easier sell, as, while still adhering to the very Monster Hunter-esque parts of this series, it will feel far more like a true JRPG. Shedding some of those roots isn’t a bad thing, even if it does end up losing some of the original series’ identity. While we don’t know yet how Twisted Reflection will turn out, there’s a good chance it could elevate the whole series into becoming one of the best JRPG series out there.

At the very least, the ability to fly across lush landscapes atop a Rathalos, listen to the epic soundtrack, bond with a whole new cast of characters, explore dynamic biomes, and engage in the series’ trademark frantic turn-based battles are probably enough reasons to warrant making this a must-play RPG in 2026. Monster Hunter Stories was once perhaps not for every JRPG fan, but Twisted Reflections looks to be making an effort to appeal to a much broader audience, as was always the purpose of this spin-off. Here’s hoping Capcom pulls it off and delivers the best JRPG of 2026.

