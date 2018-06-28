Gaming

This Is What Drake Could Look Like As Scorpion From Mortal Kombat

In just a few hours, Drake will be dropping his new album Scorpion, which is set to enthrall millions of fans with its songs. These include pre-released hits like “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What” and “I’m Upset.”

But considering the title, Bosslogic decided to take it upon himself and get a little creative on his Instagram. As a result, he’s turned the superstar into an unexpected character — Scorpion from Mortal Kombat.

You can see the image below from Bosslogic’s post, along with the description: “#ThunderGodsPlan@champagnepapi drops track listing for the latest album #drake #Scorpion#album

As you can see, there are some minor changes, like the fact he doesn’t wear a mask compared to the original Scorpion. But other than that, the outfit and glowing yellow eyes look spot on. Also, that logo next to his character looks pretty bad-ass.

The comments in the Instagram feed have shown quite a bit of positive support for Bosslogic’s work, with everything from “Get over here!” to “Always, always drops amazing work” to “This cover art is (fire symbol”).

But if you want ultimate approval of the would-be cover art, look no further than Mortal Kombat co-creator and current NetherRealm Studios head Ed Boon, who tweeted out the following upon seeing Bosslogic’s work:

As expected, fans have been making all sorts of comments with the post, including the following:

So now it’s just a matter of seeing if Drake uses this to some extent. It certainly looks like it’d fit the bill. And having him play some Mortal Kombat with Ninja wouldn’t be a bad thing, considering how their last game streaming session went.

Scorpion arrives on June 29.

