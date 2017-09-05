Drinkbox’s Severed Makes Surprise Appearance On Nintendo Switch

Remember when Drinkbox Studios began work on its first-person adventure Severed for the PlayStation Vita? Fans came to check out this excellent game in droves before the game finally got a release a while back, becoming one of the handheld's best titles. It would later come out for other systems, including mobile devices and the Wii U.

But now it has just arrived for its biggest platform to date. Drinkbox has announced a surprise release of Severed for the Nintendo Switch, priced at $14.99. It seems like the ideal platform for the game, considering its large-sized touch-screen. It's unknown, however, if the game will work in direct TV mode with a controller.

According to the game's official description, "Severed puts players in the role of Sasha, a one- armed warrior who has embarked on a dangerous quest to find her missing family members. During their adventure, players will hack, slash, and swipe their way through nightmarish monsters and uniquely challenging puzzles."

The game has been a lot of fun since its release a while back, with terrific touch-screen tactics, great exploration factors that fans of adventure will enjoy, and a colorful motif along the same lines as Drinkbox's previously released Guacamelee!

You can check out the debut trailer for the game above, and if you're a fan of this sort of thing, we highly suggest downloading it. It's a whole lot of fun.