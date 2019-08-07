DuckTales: Remastered Is Being Removed From Digital Stores Tomorrow

As must seemingly come to pass for all licensed video games, it would appear that time is up for DuckTales: Remastered. The video game, which is a remastered version of the original 1989 DuckTales video game for the NES, is set to be removed from digital storefronts starting tomorrow, August 8th.

“Heads up, everyone; DuckTales: Remastered is leaving digital storefronts in a duck-blur, and will no longer be available for purchase beginning August 8th, 2019,” Capcom’s blog post announcing the game’s delisting reads. “If you’ve already purchased it in the past or if you buy it before the dates and times below, you’ll still be able to access and play the game.”

DuckTales: Remastered is leaving digital storefronts in a duck-blur starting August 8th. Life is like a hurricane, so get it on sale now or re-download it if you’ve previously purchased it. More details: 💎 https://t.co/J51wy3NiY4 pic.twitter.com/HXiDtSsUx6 — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) August 6, 2019

Here’s the exact timing of delisting from the various digital storefronts, as shared by Capcom in its blog post:

Wii U – August 9, 4:59 PM PDT

– August 9, 4:59 PM PDT PlayStation 3 – August 9, 8AM PDT

– August 9, 8AM PDT Xbox 360, Xbox One (via Backwards Compatibility) – August 8, 5 PM PDT

– August 8, 5 PM PDT Steam (PC) – 4:59 PM PDT

This means that the Xbox version and Steam are first up tomorrow evening, followed by Wii U and PlayStation 3 the following evening. Disc-based versions of the video game should still work totally fine, and anyone that’s purchased the game prior to it being delisted should be able to re-download it after the fact. While it’s unclear exactly why DuckTales: Remastered is being removed, it likely has to do with some sort of licensing deal between Capcom and Disney, which granted video game rights for a certain amount of time.

Capcom and developer WayForward originally released DuckTales: Remastered in 2013, and has been available on multiple platforms ever since. Until tomorrow, that is.