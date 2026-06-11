Dino Crisis Remake Demands Get New Response From Capcom

Capcom has shared a new response in regard to ongoing demands from its fanbase to see the original Dino Crisis remade. While Resident Evil has been Capcom’s primary survival-horror series for 30 years now, Dino Crisis remains a beloved IP in its own right. Despite this, Capcom hasn’t done anything new with the franchise since 2003, which is when it released Dino Crisis 3. And while there’s no guarantee that this will change any time soon, it seems apparent that those within Capcom are well-aware of the desire to see the series make a comeback.

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According to YouTube channel Centre of Evil, longtime Capcom producer Yoshiaki Hiabayashi was recently asked about Dino Crisis and whether or not something new with it is happening behind the scenes. Expectedly, Hiabayashi didn’t state whether or not there is a new Dino Crisis of some sort in development. However, he did make clear that he knows the answer to the question, even if it’s one that he can’t provide publicly.

“I have no comment, even though I know the answer,” said Hiabayashi before laughing.

Courtesy of Capcom

On a long enough timeline, it seems logical for Capcom to look to give Dino Crisis another chance. Given how successful its various Resident Evil remakes have been over the past few years, there’s reason to believe that this same treatment for Dino Crisis could do wonders for the game. Not only could this remake be hugely successful in its own right, but it could create a path forward for Capcom to create wholly new entries in the series, which would surely be of great benefit to the company.

For now, though, Capcom remains primarily focused on Resident Evil, as it will look to release a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica in 2027. New story content for this year’s new title Resident Evil Requiem is also in the works, although Capcom hasn’t yet divulged when this DLC will arrive.

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