Capcom Brings DuckTales: Remastered Back to Consoles

Licensed video games can be a bit problematic when it comes to reissues. Since there tend to be a number of different companies involved in their production in the first place, getting all parties involved back together again can prove to be a bit costly. Fortunately, a critically-acclaimed licensed game is back on digital storefronts today in the form of DuckTales: Remastered. Developed by WayForward and published by Capcom, the game released to critical-acclaim in 2013, but hasn’t been available digitally for some time. DuckTales: Remastered is available once again on PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360, and PC. The iOS and Android versions have not been re-listed, as of this writing.

It will be interesting to see if the re-release means DuckTales: Remastered will arrive on modern platforms. Nothing has been announced as of this writing, but modern versions certainly seem like a no-brainer. As of this writing, the only current console that can play the game is Xbox One, via backwards compatibility with the physical version. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 owners don’t have that same luxury. Given the fact that the game was de-listed after Capcom’s licensing deal with Disney expired, it seems somewhat likely that Capcom had some motivation to re-up the license. Whether that means a release on modern consoles, or perhaps the game’s inclusion in some kind of collection, remains to be seen.

DuckTales: Remastered is a remake of the 1989 NES game. That particular game is possibly one of the most beloved licensed titles ever released, thanks to its unforgettable soundtrack and strong platforming gameplay. However, the game’s 2013 remake featured a number of improvements on the original, including improved graphics, a brand-new tutorial level, and a more fleshed-out narrative. Notably, the game also brought back several members of the original voice cast from the animated series, including Alan Young, in one of his final roles as Scrooge McDuck. All in all, the game was a great update of a classic game, and a must-play title for fans of the series!

