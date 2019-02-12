‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Provides Update on This Month’s Artificer Playtest Release

Dungeons & Dragons confirmed that it would still be releasing a revised Artificer class for playtesting this month.

Earlier this year, Dungeons & Dragons announced it would be releasing a revised version of its Artificer class for public playtesting. The Artificer is an arcane magic user with the ability to create and customize various magical items and is most associated with the Eberron campaign setting. Since Dungeons & Dragons updated Eberron for Fifth Edition play last year, many players have wanted a new version of the Artificer class to go along with it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Typically, Dungeons & Dragons releases its Unearthed Arcana public playtest packets on the second Monday of the month. However, no Unearthed Arcana packet was released, leading some to worry that the Artificer would get pushed up another month. However, both the Dungeons & Dragons official Twitter account and Jeremy Crawford, the lead rules designer for Dungeons & Dragons, provided updates as to when the new class playtest would be released.

Keep your eyes peeled in the coming Mondays for February’s Unearthed Arcana: the Artificer.

Snow days are affecting the exact release date but our bards will sing it from the mountain tops as soon as it’s ready.#UnearthedArcana #DnD #Artificer — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) February 12, 2019

The artificer is still on track to reappear in Unearthed Arcana this month. It’s going to be the last week. We’ll let you know when it’s out. Great to see so much anticipation! #DnD //t.co/3C3j49BPN2 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 12, 2019

Unfortunately, Seattle (home to Wizards of the Coast and the D&D design team) is in the middle of a major snowstorm that has almost entirely shut the city down. With many of the design team working from home due to unsafe driving conditions, it appears that weather is to blame for the short delay. However, Crawford confirmed that the Artificer class playtest would still be released in the last week of February, so we won’t have very long to wait.

What do you want to see out of the Artificer class? Leave us a comment below or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCbus to talk all things D&D!