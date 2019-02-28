‘Dungeons & Dragons’: ‘Ghosts of Saltmarsh’ Is Getting a Beadle & Grimm’s Box

Beadle & Grimm’s has announced a new Sinister Silver Edition box for Dungeons & Dragons’ upcoming adventure.

Last year, actor Matthew Lillard (aka the human avatar for the almighty Shaggy) and his longtime D&D partners launched Beadle & Grimm’s Pandemonium Warehouse, which sells premium boxes containing everything DMs need to run a Dungeons & Dragons‘ adventure. Their first box was a massive Platinum Edition for Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, and now they’ve announced a “Sinister Silver Edition” for the upcoming Ghosts of Saltmarsh adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons announced Ghosts of Saltmarsh earlier this week as a remake of seven nautical themed adventures updated for Fifth Edition play. The new book is built around the famous “Saltmarsh Trilogy” but also includes several adventures originally published in Dungeon magazine. Beadle & Grimm’s Sinister Silver Edition is specifically crafted for Ghosts of Saltmarsh and contains dozens of items designed to make a DM’s job a ton easier.

Beadle & Grimm’s newest box contains many of the more popular items from their Platinum Edition, including encounter cards made to be hung over a DM screen, handouts of letters and documents that players will come across during the adventure, battle maps, and even a few pieces of collectible “hardware.” The box will also contain several battle maps, a large map of the Styes (an area central to one of the seven adventures in Ghosts of Saltmarsh,) and a reorganized version of Ghosts of Saltmarsh split into multiple booklets to make the DMs job easier.

The Sinister Silver Edition box is also significantly cheaper than their previous Platinum Edition – the Silver Edition costs $175 compared to the Platinum Edition’s $500. Keep in mind that these boxes are meant for the entire D&D table – so if a four person party and their DM each pitched in $35, they’d be able to grab a Silver Edition that comes with Ghosts of Saltmarsh included.

We were huge fans of the Platinum Edition and we expect that the Silver Edition will delight a lot of D&D players, both grizzled veterans and players exploring Saltmarsh for the first time. You can pre-order the Silver Edition here.