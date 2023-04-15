Dungeons & Dragons Players Get Classic Game for Free

Dungeons & Dragons players have a couple of games to choose from if they want to take their expeditions off the tabletop and onto a console or PC, and right now, players can pick up one of those games for free. It's a redone version of Icewind Dale, the RPG from 2000 developed by Black Isle Studios that took players to the frigid region of the same name. It's been fixed up and rereleased since then as Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, and if you've got an Amazon Prime account, it can be yours for free now as part of the month's Prime Gaming offerings.

This is a game that typically goes for $19.99 and has gone on sale before via Steam, but Amazon's giving it away for free so long as you've got a Prime Gaming membership. This giveaway is only available on the PC platform, and you'll have to have the Amazon Games App if you want to download it, but if you were already a Prime Gaming member, chances are high you had that platform set up anyway.

"In the northernmost reaches of the Forgotten Realms lies the region of icy tundra known as Icewind Dale," a preview of the game reads. "Journey deep into the Spine of the World, a harsh and unforgiving territory settled only by the hardiest folk. Encounter fearsome beasts that have learned the cunning ferocity needed to survive among the snow-shrouded peaks. Confront an evil that schemes beneath the carven glaciers to wreak destruction upon the face of Faerun. This is the world of Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition."

This updated version of the game was released back in 2014 and is developed by Beamdog, the same developer that worked on other D&D games like Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition as well as Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition.As the "Enhanced Edition" bit of the name suggests, it's got a bit more going on with it compared to the original release. It's got the original campaign as well as the Heart of Winter and Trials of the Luremaster expansions as well as some quest content that was cut from the original release. New adventuring classes, spells, items, magic-infused gear, and modernizations like crossplay are part of the package, too.

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition is free now via Prime Gaming, so be sure to grab it before the end of the month to make sure you don't miss out on it.