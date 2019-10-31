Dungeons & Dragons Previews Eberron’s Living Spells

Dungeons & Dragons has released two pages from its upcoming Eberron: Rising From the Last War sourcebook, showing off the strange living spells that haunt one of the region’s most devastated areas. Next month, Dungeons & Dragons will release Eberron: Rising From the Last War, a new sourcebook that updates the world of Eberron for Fifth Edition. Eberron isn’t a world of tradition high fantasy, but instead focuses on noir themes and societies where magic fuels continent-spanning trains and lights entire cities.

However, magic in Eberron can still be dangerous, as evidenced by a preview of the book, released in Wizards of the Coast’s digital Dragon+ magazine. The two page preview shows off living spells, a new kind of threat that lurks in the Mournland, an area destroyed during the Last War. The magical forces that created the Mournland also somehow caused magical spells themselves to gain sentience, living on ambient magical energy and attacking any creature that dares to enter their domain.

According to the preview, living spells most often manifest from evocation and conjuration spells. These spells not only can mimic their usual effects (a Living Fireball can attack using a Fireball spell, for instance) it also can make a Magical Strike attack and is immune to whatever type of damage the spell usually produces. That means that you can’t Fireball a Living Fireball spell, for instance.

While Living Spells aren’t a new concept to Eberron, Eberron: Rising From the Last War will update these unique threats for Fifth Edition and provide players with the ability to customize any damage-dealing spell into a Living Spell. The preview only explains how to customize Living Spells of Fifth Level or lower, so we’re curious to see what a really high level Living Spell looks like. You can download the preview here.

Eberron: Rising From the Last War will be available on November 19th.