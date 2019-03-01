Save 42% on ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ New ‘Ghosts of Saltmarsh’ Adventures

Dungeons & Dragons fans have several new publications to be excited about, starting with Ghosts of Saltmarsh. The new book will bring the most popular classic nautical adventures from the first edition of D&D as well as Dungeon magazine to the fifth edition. These adventures include The Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh, Danger at Dunwater, The Final Enemy, Salvage Operation, Isle of the Abbey, Tammeraut’s Fate, and The Styes.

Ghosts of Saltmarsh is slated to arrive on May 21st, but now is definitely the time to get your pre-order in. At the time of writing, the book is only $28.97 via Amazon – a whopping 42% off. The book is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, which means that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best price that occurs between the time your order and the release date. Odds are this will be the max discount, so lock it in while you can. If you aren’t a Prime member, the deal is also available via Walmart with free 2-day shipping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second thing Dungeons & Dragons fans need to check out is the Stranger Things-themed Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set that Hasbro / Wizards of the Coast unveiled at New York Toy Fair 2019. As you will see, even experienced players will want to pick this up (and quickly).

The starter set allows players “to experience the D&D adventure Stranger Things character Mike Wheeler created for his friends”. It includes 5 Stranger Things character sheets that are based on classes used in the show (like Will the Wise and Dustin the Dwarf). It also includes two exclusive Demogorgon figures, one of which players can paint and customize. You can pre-order a copy of the set on Amazon or Walmart for $24.99 with free shipping slated for May 1st, 2019.

Finally, comic book writer Jim Zub recently announced that he was helming a new series of Dungeons & Dragons books designed to introduce the game to young players (or new players of any age).

The first two books in the D&D Young Adventurer’s Guides series are Monsters & Creatures and Warriors & Weapons which are available to pre-order on Amazon now with a July release date. Inside that link you’ll also find pre-orders for the upcoming books Dungeons & Tombs, and Wizards & Spells, which are both slated for release on October 29th. Again, all of these books are covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.