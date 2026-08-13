After 8 Months, Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen on Switch Are Finally Getting Home Support

It will have taken nearly eight months, but Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen on Nintendo Switch will soon finally be getting support for Pokemon Home. Upon the release of these Pokemon ports near the start of 2026, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company confirmed that both games would eventually become compatible with Pokemon Home, which is the app that houses all Pokemon across games for Switch and Switch 2 platforms. And while news of this implementation has since been completely silent, it will now be rolling out in a little over a month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shared in a blog on the Pokemon website today, it was revealed that Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen will become compatible with Pokemon Home in October 2026. A more well-defined date in the month wasn’t provided for its rollout, but once the feature goes live, players will be able to transfer any Pokemon they’ve captured while playing FireRed and LeafGreen to Home. From here, these Pokemon will then be able to be important to other Pokemon titles such as Scarlet/Violet, Sword/Shield, or the new multiplayer title Pokemon Champions.

The caveat with this, however, is that any Pokemon stemming from FireRed and LeafGreen will then not be able to transfer back to these games once they’ve moved from Home to other Pokemon titles. For instance, if you caught a Charizard in FireRed and LeafGreen, brought this Charizard over to Home, and then placed it in Scarlet or Violet, it would then become incapable of ever going back to FR and LG. As such, users will want to be careful with how they move Pokemon to and from FireRed and LeafGreen, as it will come with more limitations than normal.

A Free Pokemon Is Also Being Given Away to Celebrate

To make the release of Pokemon Home support for Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen even better, The Pokemon Company will be giving out a free version of Celebi. However, this mythical Pokemon isn’t being doled out for nothing, as players will instead have to complete the Pokedex in FireRed and LeafGreen before being able to earn it. Players won’t have to transfer their Pokemon into Home in order to obtain Celebi, either, as the mobile app will simply recognize whether or not they’ve obtained the original 151 Pokemon in FireRed and LeafGreen once Home support for these titles goes live.

While this is a nice bonus for anyone who has been playing FireRed and LeafGreen since they came to Nintendo Switch earlier this year, this task is still quite a tall one. As such, if you want to net Celebi for yourself with Home integration rolls out in October, you’ll need to start trying to catch ’em all sooner rather than later.