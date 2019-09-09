Get the New Dungeons & Dragons Rick and Morty Starter Set for Only $18

Last week, Wizards of the Coast and Adult Swim finally released their highly anticipated Rick and Morty Dungeons & Dragons crossover adventure starter set, which was created by the same minds that brought us the Rick and Morty vs Dungeons & Dragons comics – Patrick Rothfuss (The Kingkiller Chronicles), Jim Zub (The Avengers, Wayward), and artist Troy Little (Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas). The set includes a 64-page rulebook annotated by Rick, a 32-page original adventure for levels 1–3, a 4-panel folding Dungeon Master screen featuring new art, 5 ready-to-play character sheets, and 11 dice.

Today, the set got its big pre-order discount. Pre-orders for the Rick and Morty D&D set are live on Amazon now for only $17.99 (40% off) with shipping slated for November 19th. Note that you won’t be charged until the set ships and you’ll automatically get any additional discounts that occur during the pre-order period (if you’ve already pre-ordered, you’re covered). Odds are this will be the maximum discount, so lock it down while you can. While you’re at it, you might want to check out the new D&D Essentials Kit which is on sale for $15.69 (37% off). It focuses on character creation, and the adventure can be played with only two people.

On a related note, if you missed IDW’s Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons comic book miniseries, you can now own it in an affordable single volume with a fancy cover by Mike Vasquez. However, the really exciting thing is that this exclusive version comes with character sheets, extra art, and a module that allows you to play the events of the comic as your next D&D campaign.

You can order Rick and Morty + Dungeons & Dragons Comic Book and Campaign right here at GameStop (exclusive) for only $24.99. If you’re confused about the difference between the adventure in the starter set and the adventure in this comic book collection, here’s the breakdown:

The Dungeons & Dragons vs. Rick and Morty: Tabletop Roleplaying Game Adventure offers a starter set style D&D experience (much like the Stranger Things version before it) that isn’t tied to the comics but does come from the twisted mind of Rick Sanchez himself (Jim Zub is involved with this set as well). In other words, Dungeons & Dragons / Rick & Morty fans have two adventures to choose from – one that’s based on the IDW comics and another that will blend “the world of Dungeons & Dragons with the mad narcissistic genius of Rick Sanchez’s power-gaming sensibilities”.

