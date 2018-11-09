Get the ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Starter Set for Only $12

If you’ve been thinking about getting into Dungeons & Dragons, the easiest (and most affordable) way to do so is the D&D Starter Set. It comes with five ready-to-play characters, six dice, the adventure book Lost Mine of Phandelver, a rulebook, and a character sheet. At the original price of $20 it’s a solid deal, but you can get it for only $12 on Amazon right now if you hurry. The three main D&D books are also on sale right now: Player’s Handbook (41% off), Monster Manual (45% off), and Dungeon Master’s Guide (47% off).

The Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set does a wonderful job of simplifying the rules and making the game approachable to new players. You can dive in and start having fun right away. Even for experienced players, the adventure is worth the price of admission. Grab it while you can because this deal is less than $1 off an all-time low and it could end at any moment. The official description reads:

“The Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set is your gateway to action-packed stories of the imagination. This box contains the essential rules of the game plus everything you need to play heroic characters on perilous adventures in worlds of fantasy. Explore subterranean labyrinths! Plunder hoards of treasure! Battle legendary monsters!“

• FIVE READY-TO-PLAY CHARACTERS

• SIX DICE

• ONE ADVENTURE BOOK: LOST MINE OF PHANDELVER

• ONE RULEBOOK

• ONE CHARACTER SHEET

“Dungeons & Dragons is the world’s greatest roleplaying game. Created in 1974, D&D transformed gaming culture by blending traditional fantasy with miniatures and wargaming. The main Dungeons & Dragons books are the Player’s Handbook, Monster Manual, and Dungeon Master’s Guide.”

