Dungeons & Dragons 2024 Player's Handbook Is Available Starting Today

(Photo: Dungeons & Dragons 2024 Core Rulebooks )

The highly anticipated 2024 D&D Player's Handbook is a new and improved guide for fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons, and it is officially out in the wild starting today, September 17th. You can pick up a copy here on Amazon for $49.99. At the time of writing it's in stock and ready to ship. You can also find pre-orders for the new Dungeon Master's Guide and Monster Manual here on Amazon now. Note that the new handbook is backwards compatible with other 5th edition material.

While the 2024 D&D Player's Handbook doesn't represent a new edition of Dungeons & Dragons, Wizards of the Coast did make significant upgrades and changes to the basic rules of the 5th edition. This includes an updated character building system, new subsystems, and more. A full breakdown of the changes can be found here. The Comicbook review of the new Player's Handbook notes:

"To be clear, the 2024 Player's Handbook is an improvement from its 2014 predecessor in almost every single way. The book is more accessible, has better art, a better layout, and has clearer rules. This time, the designers of the book understand that the Player's Handbook is a gateway to the millions of players that will likely look at the game at some point in the next decade and lays out the chapters with a funnel approach that first explains what the game is and how the game works in much clearer terms that before."

The new collection of D&D rulebooks are being released to help celebrate Dungeons & Dragons' 50th anniversary, with the Player's Handbook coming out on September 17th, the new Dungeon Master's Guide coming out on November 12th and the new Monster Manual coming out on February 18th 2025. All three books feature improvements to the game, based on a decade of feedback and data about Dungeons & Dragons' 5th Edition.

