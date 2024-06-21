Dungeons & Dragons: Everything You Need to Know About 2024 Core Rulebooks Changes

Want to know more about the big Dungeons & Dragons changes? We have all the info here!

Dungeons & Dragons is making a ton of changes to its 5th Edition ruleset, and we've created this handy guide to help players keep track of the biggest updates. Starting in September, Wizards of the Coast will release new versions of the Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks, each of which contain extensive revisions to D&D's many rules and subsystems. The D&D design team stresses that they aren't changing editions with the new books and that many aspects of the game will remain the same. However, all 12 Player's Handbook classes are receiving major updates, as are many spells, magic items, conditions, and even basic rules.

The new rulebooks are being released to help celebrate Dungeons & Dragons' 50th anniversary, with the new Player's Handbook coming out on September 17th, the new Dungeon Master's Guide coming out in November and the new Monster Manual coming out in February 2025. All three books feature improvements to the game, based on a decade of feedback and data about Dungeons & Dragons' 5th Edition.

To help players and fans keep track of all the changes, we've created a hub that details everything you need to know about the 2024 Core Rulebook changes and handy links to ComicBook's extensive coverage. This hub will be updated regularly as we learn more about the new games.

New Book Covers

New Class Rules

Rules Updates

Monster Updates

Backwards Compatibility

Other Changes