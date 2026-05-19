Dungeons & Dragons Action Game From Star Wars Jedi Alumni Canceled

With celebrated titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Neverwinter Nights 2, there’s not a shortage of quality Dungeons & Dragons video games. However, there’s at least fewer of them now that Hasbro has canned another one that was in the early stages of production. This ill-fated title was coming from Giant Skull, a team with talent from the Star Wars Jedi series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported by Bloomberg, Hasbro has canceled this action adventure game after around a year of development. Wizards of the Coast, its subsidiary that focuses on all manner of games, exited the detail sometime earlier in the year. Bloomberg stated this decision was part a “larger reorganization at Wizards of the Coast,” a shift that included the shuttering of studio Atomic Arcade earlier in 2026. This team was working on a Snake Eyes video game and was, according to the developer’s LinkedIn page, staffed with veterans from teams like Warner Bros., Epic Games, Eidos-Montreal, Naughty Dog, Rocksteady, and Bungie. (Hasbro claimed the Snake Eyes game wasn’t canceled, though.)

“We assess concepts at every stage of development,” said a Wizards of the Coast spokesperson. “While we decided not to pursue an early concept from Giant Skull, we have great respect for Stig Asmussen and his team and value our ongoing relationship.”

Name-dropping is Asmussen is important, given his stature. He was previously known for his work on the original God of War trilogy, going from a lead environment artist to art director to game director for each of the three numbered entries. His ascension led to him eventually leaving Santa Monica Studio and going to Respawn Entertainment where he was game director on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. He left a few months after Survivor‘s troubled launch to found Giant Skull and brought some talent from Respawn with him.

What Was Giant Skull’s Canceled Dungeons & Dragons Game?

IMage Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

With that kind of background, Asmussen had a proven track record developing big and successful action games. And while not much was publicly known about the canned Dungeons & Dragons game, it was confirmed to be a single-player action adventure title developed in Unreal Engine 5 for PC and unspecified consoles. Giant Skull also said it wanted to “craft a rich new Dungeons & Dragons universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat, and exhilarating traversal.”

Despite the setback, Asmussen simply said that “things are good” at the studio, and Wizards of the Coast is still taking pitches from his team. It’s unclear how those will pan out, if at all.

Cancelations happen all the time in the video game industry, but this is yet another cancelation of a big game in a well-known franchise. Games revolving around Black Panther and Wonder Woman, for example, were shut down over the last year or so. And given the state of the global economy and willingness for big publishers to kill games, it is possible more cancelations like this will happen over the next few years.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!