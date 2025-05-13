Snake Eyes G.I. Joe AAA Game Gets First Look

A while back, Hasbro, Wizards of the Coast, and Atomic Arcade announced a AAA video game centered on Snake Eyes from the G.I. Joe franchise. We haven’t seen much since that initial announcement, but the developer has finally offered a first glimpse at the game. In a post on X/Twitter, Atomic Arcade offered a small look at the in-engine character model for the ninja. Snake Eyes’ mask is not showcased, but we can make out some interesting details, including a pair of weapons he’ll no doubt use in the game. One is some kind of rifle, while the other is a blood-covered sword.

It’s hard to get too much from the images, but we can see that Snake Eyes is rocking a black costume with some green highlights. The sword also features the Arashikage Clan logo, which is a nice detail. From the little bit that can be seen, it’s probably a safe bet that Snake Eyes will have a design that closely resembles the version 2 toy, released in 1985. Given that that’s the look Hasbro most often uses in G.I. Joe media, that would make the most sense, but hopefully we’ll see some of the character’s alternate designs appear as unlockable skins. The images from Atomic Arcade can be found in the Bluesky post from Shinobi602 embedded below.

Sneak peak at the in-game Snake Eyes character model from the AAA G.I. Joe game centered on Snake Eyes, in development at Atomic Arcade.Under Wizards of the Coast, the studio is helmed by ex-developers from Eidos, Epic, Bethesda, WB, Marvel and others. — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602.bsky.social) 2025-05-13T16:03:33.163Z

There have been several G.I. Joe video games over the years, but this is the first real attempt at making a AAA title based on the brand. At this time, no release window has been announced for the Snake Eyes game, and we don’t have a name for it, either. That could suggest the game is still very early into development, but there’s no way of knowing for sure. Given the character’s popularity, hopefully Atomic Arcade will have plenty of time to do the character (and the brand) justice.

Nothing is known about the game’s storyline, but it’s possible we could see it tackle the character’s origin story. In the original G.I. Joe series from Marvel, Snake Eyes’ vocal cords were damaged during a helicopter crash. That subject matter would be perfect for a video game, especially if the developers managed to work in his background with Storm Shadow, Zartan, and the Hard Master. Of course, it’s entirely possible that the game could start out with an established take on the character instead!

G.I. Joe has been in something of a renaissance over the last few years. The G.I. Joe Classified toyline continues to see great success for Hasbro, and a new comic series is currently being published by Skybound as part of the company’s “Energon Universe.” A big, successful video game would help to generate even more buzz around the property, but fans will have to wait patiently to see how Atomic Arcade’s Snake Eyes adventure turns out.

