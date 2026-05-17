5 Best RPGs Based on Tabletop Games That Truly Capture the Magic of TTRPGs

There’s nothing quite like sitting down to play a tabletop RPG with friends. The collaborative storytelling, the dice rolls, the inevitable chaos as things get off track all give TTRPGs a special sort of magic. But realistically, sometimes, you can’t make the scheduling work to get together a group to play games like Dungeons & Dragons on anything like a regular basis. That’s where video game adaptations can help fill the gap, bringing the rules of lore of iconic TTRPGs to a PC or console near you.

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Over the years, many TTRPGs have seen their fair share of video game adaptations with varying degrees of faithfulness. Dungeons & Dragons, of course, has the Baldur’s Gate series, along with many other video game adaptations spanning decades. But it’s hardly the only TTRPG system to get a video game adaptation. If you’re curious to find some video games that do a good job of capturing the spirit and rulesets of the TTRPGs they’re based on, here are some of the very best.

5) Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines

Courtesy of Troika and Activision

There have been plenty of games based on White Wolf’s iconic Vampire: The Masquerade, which first released back in 1991, with more to come. But few have gained the cult classic status that Bloodlines has enjoyed, and for good reason. Though it launched with its fair share of quirks, this game nevertheless does the lore and the tabletop system mechanics justice. Though not a perfect 1-to-1 recreation of the TTRPG’s rules, Bloodlines does work well as a video game adaptation of what makes Vampire: the Masquerade special.

Along with representing the game’s world and overall mechanics well, Bloodlines does a great job of immersing the player in roleplay. You start as a fledgling vampire, giving you the experience of leveling up your character as you might in a lengthy TTRPG campaign. The choices-driven narrative also helps bring in that creative storytelling that brings many gamers to TTRPGs in the first place. Though not a perfect game, Bloodlines does work well as an introduction to the World of Darkness as it exists in Vampire: The Masquerade.

4) Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut

Courtesy of Harebrained Schemes and Paradox Interactive

Though not as well-known as Dungeons & Dragons, the Shadowrun TTRPG has quite a storied history. It was first released in 1989 and has since earned a place among the TTRPG classics. Its cult classic status comes largely from its compelling combination of cyberpunk and fantasy vibes. Shadowrun has also spanned its fair share of video game adaptations, starting way back in the 1990s. But most fans agree that Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut does it best.

Initially conceived as DLC for Shadowrun Returns, Dragonfall later returned as its own expanded standalone adventure via the Director’s Cut. Though the full Shadowrun Trilogy is worth visiting, this rendition is best loved for its combination of compelling storytelling and TTRPG-faithful mechanics. The game lets you step into the role of a shadowrunner who gets caught up in a much bigger tale thanks to a mission gone wrong. Dragonfall – Director’s Cut fleshes out the original story with more side quests while still offering character creation and turn-based tactical combat that feels like playing the TTRPG.

3) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Courtesy of Saber Interactive

Believe it or not, this beloved Star Wars video game is actually based on a TTRPG. Specifically, it pulls from the Star Wars Roleplay Game rulebook released by Wizards of the Coast, which uses a D20 system similar to D&D. Both the first KOTOR and the 2004 sequel are beloved RPGs in their own right, and that is in part due to the way they capture the game’s Saga Edition rules.

KOTOR uses a character stat system and real-time rounds-based combat that brings the tabletop RPG experience to life through a Star Wars lens. Though some elements had to change in the transition from TTRPG to CRPG, the game does still very much let you roleplay as a Jedi with your own adventuring party. This series is set to return at long last with Fate of the Old Republic, though we’ve yet to see how much the project will stick to the TTRPG-inspired roots of the original.

2) Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Image courtesy of Owlcat Games

My personal TTRPG journey started with Pathfinder, so the fantasy TTRPG has a special place in my heart. And that made it all the more special to step into Wrath of the Righteous and find the world of Golarion waiting there. Released in 2021, Wrath of the Righteous adapts the Pathfinder Adventure Path of the same name. That means that both the mechanics and story are infused with the heart of the TTRPG.

This CRPG evokes its TTRPG roots with a character sheet-style character creation menu. It also offers turn-based combat and an immersive story that brings you into Pathfinder‘s Golarion. Compared to its predecessor, Kingmaker, the game adds more classes from the TTRPG along with an updated progression system. The game does make some changes, but is still relatively faithful to Pathfinder first edition and is a great way to experience the system in a video game format.

1) Baldur’s Gate 3

Courtesy of Larian Studios

The TTRPG adaptation that almost needs no introduction and which does have to take the top spot, even if it is a predictable pick. Baldur’s Gate 3 truly is a masterpiece from Larian, and its popularity is well deserved. The game does an admirable job of bringing the D&D 5e ruleset to life from character creation onward, and the story is packed with lore tidbits that reference canon campaign adventures.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is both a masterclass in making a great RPG and adapting TTRPG source material without losing its roots. The game’s dice rolls feel satisfying high-stakes and truly influence the story you’re trying to tell, much like what happens at a real table. Your choices and dice rolls impact the narrative, and the game’s turn-based combat really does feel like D&D. If you’re looking for a game that’s worth sinking hours into and that truly captures the spirit of the TTRPG it’s based on, it’s hard to beat Baldur’s Gate 3.

What’s the best TTRPG-inspired video game you’ve ever played? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!